South Africa: Truck Crashes Into House Leaving Two Dead, Two Injured.

Kwampupuza — Two people were killed and two others injured this morning when a truck crashed into a residence in Kwampumuza in Sweet Waters, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 09h50 to find the large flat-bed truck next to the wrecked residence. The bodies of a woman and man were found lying a short distance away from the truck while two men were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one woman and a man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

The two other men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.