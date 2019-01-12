Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Joins Twitter

Multiple award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has officially joined Twitter.

It is learnt that the renowned writer's account will be handled by her team.

According to her team:

Over the past few months, we have been made aware of individuals posing as representatives of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie via Twitter and trying to extort people by email under the pretext of negotiating speaking fees for Ms. Adichie.

As a result, an official Twitter account has been set up for Ms. Adichie. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's official Twitter handle is @ChimamandaReal. Any other account claiming to be associated with Ms. Adichie is not legitimate.

The only legitimate email contact information for Ms. Adichie's representatives is listed on her website: https://www.chimamanda.com/contact/

The only legitimate social media accounts for Ms. Adichie are the following:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chimamanda_adichie/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chimamandaadichie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChimamandaReal