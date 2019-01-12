11 January 2019

Zimbabwe: Chief Magistrate Guvamombe Arrested

By Tendai Rupapa

Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office. Police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the arrest and Mr Guvamombe is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

She said charges against Mr Guvamombe stem from a decision to offer work-related attachment to two former Cabinet ministers--Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira--at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

