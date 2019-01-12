South Africa: Twitter Hits Back At Mashaba Over His Sanitary Pad Tweets

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has once more found himself in trouble on Twitter after tweeting that the government's distribution of sanitary pads to Grade R learners got them to focus on sex, instead of education.

"This for me, this is not about laziness, but deliberate (sic) destroying the future of our youth. You get kids to focus on sex, instead of education," Mashaba tweeted.

Shortly before, he tweeted a screenshot of Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane distributing sanitary pads at a school. The caption read: Nomvula Mokonyane delivering sanitary pads to grade R student (sic) instead of shoes, or school bags.

Mashaba also asked if it was "fake news, saying the children deserved books".

Many were not impressed with his tweets and asked what sex had to do with the issue of sanitary pads.

But how do sanitary pads have anything to do with sex?-- Nozipho Dlamini (@AmoArabella) January 11, 2019

@Our_DA @MmusiMaimane @EFFSouthAfrica your mayor says sanitary pads have a lot to do with sex. @tumisole when you and others were doing that sanitary pad thing asking us to buy contribute and help young women. all that neh, all of it had a lot to do with sex..????please stop him!-- Awesomenessness (@LuthandoNdz) January 11, 2019

A user with the handle @Free_Sanitary_P who, who was equally unimpressed, tweeted that they were utterly disturbed by Mashaba's "misogynistic & sexist views pertaining to Menstrual Health & Hygiene matters".

Another user @EliasChinemore wrote: "Not surprised about Herman Mashaba's utterances regarding periods, he is very consistent when it comes to be (sic) reckless with his words. He generally attack foreigners but because his message resonate with many he get celebrated, today is just another day of Herman being Herman".

But the mayor replied to his critics.

He said: "Simply, access to health care, particularly for women & young girls, is very important. However, for Grade R learners, just providing sanitary pads is a misguided intervention. Our focus within that age group should be on education & ensuring access to health care is adequate".

Simply, access to health care, particularly for women & young girls, is very important. However, for Grade R learners, just providing sanitary pads is a misguided intervention.Our focus within that age group should be on education & ensuring access to health care is adequate.

-- Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2019

News24 contacted Mashaba for comment but have not been able to reach him yet.

Source: News24