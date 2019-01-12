South Africa: Head-On Collision Leaves Twelve Injured, Including Children.

Winterton — Twelve people were left injured this afternoon, including several children, when a minibus collided head-on with another on the R74 in Winterton, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find two wrecked minibuses in the road. Several people were found scattered around the scene.

Upon further inspection, Paramedics found that the driver of the one minibus had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. The second driver had sustained only moderate injuries while ten children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously and critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.