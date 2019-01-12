Nigerian Men Say Long Hair Makes Women More Attractive

The kind of hair that a woman wears is a decider in the kind of man she attracts.

Some men in Lagos on Friday disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) what types of hair they like and the reason they preferred it.

Mr Uche Emmanuel, 41, told NAN that the longer ones are what attracts him while adding that he preferred the natural one.

"It could be wavy, straight or curly; it doesn't matter, as far as it's long.

"I prefer it natural because I can run my fingers through it; I tell my wife to leave her hair loose," he said.

He, however, noted that the natural, kinky hair also looked good on some women.

Another man, Mr Vincent Eyo, a businessman, said he liked women with long hair but not artificial ones such as weaves and wigs.

"Just imagine that you see your woman wearing a style today in black, you may be shocked to see her tomorrow wearing a different style with a different colour.

"I find it very irritating. Why can't women be real? They don't always have to do something because others are doing it.

"Those men who like the natural look will definitely go for them," he said.

Also, Anthony Ekeze, 34, a Banker said though he liked women with long hair, he preferred them in plaits or braids.

Ekeze urged women not to get carried away with fashion trends or try to look like someone else but to ensure that whatever hairstyle they decide on was what suits them.

He said: "I like styles like 'Ghana Weaving' (a type of hairstyle, plaited like cornrows, made with attachments). But I believe everyone needs to know what fits them.

"Many women want to do what others are doing, without knowing how they will look like with it."

Ikechukwu Ibegbuna, 35, a Software Engineer, however said he preferred women with short curly hair.

"I'm comfortable with anything that looks good on a woman but short, curly hair does it for me.

"I find women who wear the natural, afro look quite attractive," he said.