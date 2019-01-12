Nigeria: Music Artists Who May Rule the Scene in 2019

2018 was unarguably an amazing year for the Nigerian music industry. With the release of credible hit songs from 2Baba, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Duncan Mighty, Yemi Alade, Victor AD, Barry Jhay, Erriga, Teniola, Flavour, Reekado Banks, Skibi, Mayorkun, Dremo, Olamide, Chinko Ekun, Zlatan Ibile, Mr. Real, Mr. Eazi, Ckay, Dice Ailes, Demmie Vee, Burna Boy, and others worthy of note, to shooting beautifully crafted videos, it was never a boring moment for the music scene.

As expected, in 2019, the eagle eye of music pundits, fans and lovers of good music would be on the lookout, as expectations are high. However, Showtime breaks away from the norm as we take a look at a few music acts expected to steal the show from A'list artistes in 2019.

Chinko Ekun

After a successful musical outing in 2018 with his club banger, 'Able God', featuring Zlatan Ibile and Lil Kesh, endlessly ruling the airwaves, clubs, fun spots, restaurants and bars, former YBNL signed artiste, Chinko Ekun is expected to up the ante in 2019. Judging by the tempo at which the song continues to rule the airwaves and topping music charts across the country, the singer whose music career was revived with the release of 'Able God' is fully prepared to regain his lost glory and maintain relevance. Showtime's investigation revealed that the singer is currently strategizing on how to steal the show in 2019.

Zlatan Ibile

When Indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo, aka Zlatan Ibile, released 'Jogor', featuring Lil Kesh and Naira Marley, it went viral like wildfire on the music scene but little did we know that it was just a tip of the iceberg. The release of another street banger, 'Zanku Legwork', which introduced a viral dance also titled 'Zanku Legwork', the music industry knew that the young act had come to stay. To crown his musical feats in 2019, he released an impressive collaboration, 'Killin Dem', with Soundcity MPV artiste of the year, Burna Boy, a song which has since been enjoying massive radio airplay across the country. With these and more, Showtime believes he is one artiste to look out for in 2019.

Reekado Banks

With his exit from the Don Jazzy led Mavin records, all eyes are on Ayoleyi Hanniel, aka Reekado Banks. Though his 2018 discography didn't breathe well, his songs 'Pull Up, Blessings on me', 'Bio Bio', and features on Harry Song's 'Selense', Skibi's 'Sensima', among others, the 'Dorobucci' crooner who recently launched his own record label, Banks Music, would give all it takes to remain at the top of the music chain in 2019.

Skibii

Former Five Star Music act, Skibii, kicked off 2018 on a memorable note and he made efforts to maintain the tempo with which he started out the year. Unlike some A'list artistes, Skibi's 2018 discography consisted of 'Proud of my woman', 'Gara', Skibobo', and the latest, 'Sensima', featuring Reekado Banks', which currently continues to top music charts on radio and TV station across the country. While he still basks in the glory of his musical achievements of 2018, he is sure to ride on the same crest to maintain it in 2019; which is why he is on Showtime's radar.

Demmie Vee

After he released his hit song 'Awesome God', featuring 2Baba, Demmie Vee went all the way to South Africa on a mission of self-discovery. On his return he further put himself on the front burners of the Nigerian music scene with the release of 'Figure Eight', 'Love me tender' and 'Yala Yolo'. Little did the industry know that he was going to up the ante in 2018 when he signed to Kizz Daniel's Flyboi INC. Arguably, he made his mark on the music scene with his songs, 'Sorry Sorry', 'Life', 'Tiff', 'Forgive Me', and 'You go wait', featuring his label boss, Kizz Daniel. Speaking to Showtime spoke at the private official release of 'You go wait', the talented singer promised to steal the show come 2019, and music pundits are sure looking out for him.

Victor AD

Leaving his comfort zone to relocate to Lagos in pursuit of his music passion, Victor Adere, better known by his stage name, Victor AD, would be forever grateful to fellow singer, Erigga, who featured him on his song, 'Motivation'. On releasing the song, most people mistook Victor AD to be the original owner of the song which has been described as one of the most aired songs of 2018.

When he then released his debut, 'Wetin we gain', he shot to limelight like a keg of gun powder set alight; shutting down major shows and concerts locally and internationally. In a chat with Showtime, he promised an amazing 2019, and we're patiently waiting to see him soar with the eagle's widespread wings.

Teniola

With 'Fake Jersey, 'Askamaya,', 'Wait', 'Shake Am', 'Pray', 'Pareke', 'Amen', 'Lagos', 'Case' and the latest 'Uyo Meyo' still ruling the music waves, if this review were to be orderly Teniola Apata, aka Teni Tha Entertainer would be first on the list. For an emerging artiste to gain massive prominence, social media following, bag major award nominations and wins, shut down major concerts and shows in less than two years of debuting, she had put in a lot from her musical repertoire.

Little wonder she claimed bragging rights over Peruzzi, Victor AD, others, to clinch the Best New Artiste award category at the 2018 Soundcity MPV awards recently held in Lagos. All these and more have attracted the penetrating eyes of Showtime and music pundits on the fast rising singer who is sure ready to take her music craft a notch higher in 2019.

Erigga

Hip-hop recording music act, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga could not be overlooked in 2018. With 'Raw', 'Love me', 'Kettle', 'Based on logistics', 'Glory' and 'Motivation' to his credit, he was one out of many emerging music acts who successfully found a spot on the highly competitive music scene. Sealing the year with his brilliant collaboration with Victor AD on 'Motivation', he makes Showtime's list of artistes to look out for in 2019.

Barry Jhay

With a discography even richer than that of pop music kings, Wizkid and Davido, fast rising music act, Oluwakayode Junior Balogun, aka Barry Jhay, is set to rule 2019. His songs, 'Normal Level', 'Pablo', 'DIA', 'Go Down' and his latest hit 'Aiye', gave him more recognition he ever thought he could get in 2018. 2019 will sure be a better year for the chubby singer.

Peruzzi

Currently the most featured new artiste on the block, coupled with how he felt cheated after Teniola won Best New Artiste at the just concluded Soundcity MPV awards, DMW music act, Peruzzi will be strategizing on how to steal the show from Teniola and other fast rising acts in 2019. Showtime is hopeful that he would live up to expectation by surpassing his 2018 musical feats, shutting the lips of critics who attacked him for his recent outburst.