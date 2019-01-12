Nigeria: APC Website Hacked

Abuj — The All Progressives Congress APC has pulled down its official website following the activities of hackers on the site on Saturday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

"Our attention has just been drawn to the fact that the APC's official website, apc.com.ng has been hacked with unauthorised content posted on our pages", he said.

The party spokesman said he has instructed that the site be taken down whule steps are underway to clean it up, strengthen the security, and restore it as soon as possible.

"We won't allow the desperate people to succeed in their evil plots".

In the heat of the 2015 general elections, the official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was also hacked in what looked like an attempt to post unofficial election results on the site.