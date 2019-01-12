12 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Gets Tough On ANC, Admits Mistakes but Calls On Electorate to 'Grow South Africa Together'

Photo: MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC supporters at the governing party’s election manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 January 2019.
analysis By Marianne Merten

It's decent jobs, transformation for economic inclusivity and growth, national health insurance, basic service delivery and clean, corruption-free, ethical governance. At Saturday's launch of what the ANC calls its "People's Manifesto", the governing party was blunt about having made mistakes. "The ANC acknowledges that we have made mistakes and veered off course. As a nation, we have learned the harsh impact of corruption... " says the vision and mission part of the manifesto, headlined "Let's grow South Africa together".

People started arriving at eThekwini's Moses Mabhida Stadium early, well before the gates' official opening 7am. Strong winds played havoc with banners - including the "Let's grow South Africa together" banner youngsters wanted to unfold in the stadium's centre - and the large television screens suspended on the sides of the main stage. Those winds, but apparently also the slow processing at security checkpoints, led to an about two-hour delay.

By the time the programme started at 11am, thousands of people still streamed into the packed stadium for standing room on the pitch. A week of mobilisation - as the ANC calls knocking on doors, addressing meetings and handing out pamphlets - seemed to have paid off.

ANC (African National Congress)...

