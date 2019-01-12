Uganda: Minister Cautions Against Extorting Money From Cholera Patients

Kampala — Health workers at Naguru Hospital have been warned against extorting money from Cholera patients.

On Tuesday, two Cholera patients fled the hospital after they were allegedly told to pay 20,000 shillings before they are treated.

The State Minister for Primary Health Care Dr Joyce Moriku while visiting the hospital on Friday said that the ministry is investigating the matter.

The Executive Director Naguru Hospital Dr Emmanuel Batibwe urged the patients who were asked to pay for treatment to report the matter to the hospital management.

Last year, a nursing assistant and a laboratory technician at Naguru Hospital were arrested by police after they solicited a bribe of 150,000 shillings from Sarah Opendi, the State minister of health, who had disguised herself as a patient.

Meanwhile, three patients are still admitted at the hospital's isolation ward. Among the patients is a four-year-old boy from Namboole, who was admitted on Friday after he presented Cholera-like symptoms.

Dr Bitabwe says that the other patients are stable and recovering well.

"The three patients we now have are stable and we hope to be able to discharge all of them by Monday."