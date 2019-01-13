South Africa: Polokwane Mops Up After Heavy Storm

Heavy rain in Polokwane had water flooding some streets and one of the local malls busy with mopping up operations on Saturday.

"The incredible downpour that Polokwane has just experienced has flooded large parts of the city including Savannah Mall," the mall's Facebook page announced.

The banking hall and surrounding areas were flooded by storm water and clean up crews set about mopping the water up, said the mall in an apology for any inconvenience.

In the meantime the municipality was busy with removing fallen trees and rubble that had been pushed into roads by the waters, as well as some electricity problems.

Source: News24