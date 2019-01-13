South Africa: Suspected Petrol Station Robber Fatally Shot As Police Arrest His Accomplice

press release

Police have arrested a suspect that fled shortly after his accomplice was shot and killed during a robbery at a petrol station in Amalgam, Johannesburg, on Friday 11 January 2019. Preliminary investigation led police to a hospital in Ekurhuleni where the wounded suspect was found on Saturday, 12 January 2019.

It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the shop at a petrol station on Main Reef Road, Amalgam, and demanded cash at gunpoint. It is reported that a shootout ensued between the robbers and patrons who were in the shop, after which one suspect was fatally shot and another suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police responded to the incident and recovered a Chevrolet Aveo and two firearms believed to have been used by the robbers during the shootout.

Police immediately launched a search for the suspect that had fled and he was located in a hospital in Ekurhuleni, with gunshot wounds, where he was subsequently arrested.

An investigation is underway to establish whether there were other suspects during the robbery; and also to establish whether the suspects or the recovered firearms could be linked to other previous crimes.

That the suspects could be part of a gang responsible for recent robberies at fuel stations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, is something that cannot be overruled. Numerous cases of business robberies were reported where a white Chevrolet Aveo was involved and the modus operandi was almost the same.

Police have been working tirelessly to locate and arrest the suspects and this arrest is regarded as a breakthrough.

A case of business robbery, attempted murder and inquest has been opened for further investigation and the arrested suspect will appear at Johannesburg Magistrate's Court as soon as he recover from hospital.