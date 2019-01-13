Nigeria: Siasia Signs Deal With Mizuno

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia and world renowned Japanese sports equipment giants Mizuno Corporation have signed an agreement to usher in the brand into Nigeria.

The Japanese sport equipment and sport ware company was founded in Osaka in 1906 and makes a wide range of sports equipment for golf, Tennis, baseball, volleyball, football, rugby, skiing, cycling, Judo, table tennis, Badminton, boxing and athletics.

The 2014 Olympic Games bronze medal winning coach has stated that Mizuno coming to Nigeria is a sign of new dawn for the sporting circle as quality equipment and wares will now reach those in need of them at their doorsteps.

An excited Samson Siasia took to his Instagram handle to relay the news. "Deal sealed. I'm pleased to bring the biggest Japanese sport brand to Nigeria. I hope you will join me on this journey. Thank you"

Siasia will serve as the brands ambassador in Nigeria as they aim to break new grounds in Nigeria and Africa.