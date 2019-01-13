Nigeria: NGO Urges NJC to Check 'Lack of Diligence & Honesty' in Rivers Judiciary

THE International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights, ISSJHR, has urged the National Judicial Council, NJC, to beam searchlight on the judiciary in Rivers State to check alleged 'lack of diligent and honesty adjudication" in court processes.

Dr. Omenazu Jackson, Chancellor ISSJHR, said in Port Harcourt, that the call has become imperative following findings of a study conducted last year which indicate loss of public confidence in the judiciary.

Dr. Omenazu noted that a significant proportion of over 2000 respondents involved in the study conducted in August 2018 lent credence to this.

He said, "We moved across the state and talked to bus conductors, teachers, students, artisans, the learned, rich and poor."

"That is why in the state right now, almost all the kingdoms have kingship tussles in courts. We saw a widow who complained that the only land bequeathed to her children by her late husband had been seized from them and the court, their last hope to stop the oppression could not protect them."

He said the study was provoked by the May 11, 2018, incident at Rivers State High Court 21, in which litigants and their supporters allegedly disrupted the court proceedings and properties damaged.