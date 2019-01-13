13 January 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyong'o to Receive Specialized Treatment in Nairobi

By Correspondent

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o will be travelling to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

John Okise, Head of Political Affairs in the Governor's office confirmed that Nyong'o was discharged from Aga Khan hospital Kisumu on Saturday night and spent overnight at his Kisumu home.

Okise says Nyong'o will go through more medical tests.

He was admitted after failing ill while attending a Catholic function in Kisumu.

The doctors noted that his blood pressure was low but they managed to stabilize the situation.

Nyong'o was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011 and underwent successful treatment in the US, University of California, when he was the Medical Services Minister.

