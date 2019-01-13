South Africa: Three Alleged Drug Mules Nabbed At OR Tambo Airport

Three international travellers were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for allegedly smuggling drugs, police said on Sunday.

During an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, 49-year-old Erik Korpel was arrested after being found with drugs with an estimated street value of over R100 000, said Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale.

He had been about to board an evening flight to Munich, Germany, when a team found khat in his luggage.

Korpel appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of dealing in drugs.

Two people were arrested in the week during routine investigation.

Raquel Mukoko, 36, was accused of swallowing several synthetic "bullets" containing cocaine, said Mogale.

She arrived from São Paulo on Tuesday, in transit to Windhoek.

She had since appeared in court twice and her case was postponed until January 21, so she could get legal representation.

Another suspect, Ali Ahmed Camaley, 47, was meant to depart for Frankfurt, Germany, when he was stopped at the check-in counter following intelligence, said Mogale.

Officials searched his luggage and found drug parcels among clothing.

Camaley was arrested and has since appeared in court.

Mogale said their approach towards safety and security at the airport continued to yield results and they worked closely with ACSA and other stakeholders to root out crime.

Source: News24