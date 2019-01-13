South Africa: Banyana Banyana Visit Table Mountain

Photo: SAFA

Banyana Banyana visit Table Mountain.

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana took time off their hectic schedule to visit one of the most prominent landmarks in South Africa - the Table Mountain, over-looking Cape Town, where they are holding their training camp.

Head coach Desiree Ellis said it was important that the team gets to undertake such outings.

"We all know that all work and no play makes Jill a dull girl, so it is always important to unwind and let your hair down a bit - especially because this is going to be a very hectic period for the team leading to the World Cup in June. While our primary purpose here in Cape Town is to work and prepare for the two upcoming matches, it is also good that we visit some of these important landmarks that we would not have otherwise had time to go see," said Ellis.

"The players got to see the beauty of Cape Town in its entirety and at the same time recharge their batteries so that when we resume work everyone is fresh and revitalised. This is a good team-building exercise and we will need more of them going forward - thanks to our proud sponsor Sasol for making it possible."

Banyana Banyana spent a few hours atop of the mountain, posing for pictures with fans. Later in the evening they travelled to Cape Town Stadium to watch a PSL fixture between local side Cape Town City and Baroka FC.

"The day was just reserved to give the players a break. The two outings we had are just what the doctor ordered and I expect going forward they will be ready to tackle the task at hand. I am certain it was a welcome gesture and they enjoyed every minute of it," added Ellis.

"Also, it is important to support the game - we are where we are today because of the support of everyone in the country, so when we get a chance to return the favour we should take it just as long as it does not hamper our preparations - and we get to learn also from these kind of matches and we can be practical with the players about situations on the field. So it is not just about going there to support and be seen, but about learning - in this game you learn everyday."

Meanwhile Banyana Banyana has an almost full compliment of players with the arrival of Amanda Mthandi, who was writing her exams - this is because she was part of the 2018 Women's AFCON squad in November/December and had to postpone.

Also joining the squad is goalkeeper Jessica Williams, who replaces Roxanne Barker who was unable to honour the national team call-up.

Still to come is the Australia-based duo of Refiloe Jane and Rhoda Mulaudzi - due to club commitment, they are expected in the Mother City on Wednesday, 15 January.

South Africa will play two international friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be played in France in June.

In the first fixture, Banyana Banyana takes on the Netherlands on Saturday, 19 January at 15h00.

This will be followed by Sweden three days later (Tuesday, 22 January) at 19h00 - both encounters are at Cape Town Stadium.

A practice match behind closed doors against Sweden will precede the two duels on

NB: Table Mountain is a flat-topped mountain forming a prominent landmark overlooking the city of Cape Town in South Africa. It is a significant tourist attraction, with many visitors using the cableway or hiking to the top. The mountain forms part of the Table Mountain National Park. Table Mountain is home to a large array of fauna and flora, most of which is endemic.

Updated Banyana Banyana squad to face Netherlands and Sweden

POSITION CLUB LOCATION PROVINCE

1. Andile DLAMINI GK Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

2. Kaylin SWART GK Menlo College/Awaiting Int Transfer Port Elizabeth EASTERN CAPE

3. Victoria Muroa GK First Touch Academy Polokwane LIMPOPO

4. Jessica Williams GK Cape Town Spurs Cape Town WESTERN CAPE

5. Lebogang RAMALEPE DF Ma-Indies FC Polokwane LIMPOPO

6. Nothando VILAKAZI DF Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

7. Janine VAN WYK DF Houston Dash/Awaiting Int Transf Johannesburg GAUTENG

8. Noko MATLOU DF Ma-Indies FC Polokwane LIMPOPO

9. Bambanani MBANE DF Bloemfontein Celtic FC Bloemfontein FREE STATE

10. Tiisetso MAKHUBELA DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

11. Koketso TLAILANE DF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

12. Karabo DLAMINI DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

13. Mamello MAKHABANE MF JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

14. Leandra SMEDA MF Gintra Universitetas/Awaiting new Contract Cape Town WESTERN CAPE

15. Nompumelelo NYANDENI MF JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

16. Linda MOTLHALO MF Houston Dash Texas USA

17. Busisiwe NDIMENI MF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

18. Refiloe JANE MF Canberra United Canberra AUSTRALIA

19. Molatelo SEBATA MF First Touch Academy Polokwane LIMPOPO

20. Kholosa BIYANA MF UKZN Durban KWA ZULU NATAL

21. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE FW JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

22. Thembi KGATLANA FW Houston Dash Texas USA

23. Kelso PESKIN FW Lamar University USA USA

24. Amanda MTHANDI FW University of Johannesburg Johannesburg GAUTENG

25. Hildah MAGAIA MF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

26. Rhoda MULAUDZI FW Canberra united Canberra AUSTRALIA

