Nigeria: Door-to-Door Campaign for President Buhari Begins in Zaria

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, the Chairman, Zaria Local Government Council, Kaduna State, on Sunday says the council has began the door-to-door campaign for re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa'i of the state.

He disclosed this during the presentation of projects certificates to different contractors at various units in Dutsen-Abba ward of Zaria Local Government.

The chairman had presented the contractors to community leaders of each unit to enable the community to monitor and follow-up for proper execution of the projects.

The exercise signaled the take-off of the projects by the contractors.

Ibrahim said the door-to-door campaign exercise initiated by the council was meant to attract bulk votes for the incumbent president, the governor as well as APC candidates in other elective positions.

He enjoined both party leaders and individual party members at respective unit levels to continue with the do-to-do campaign to pave way for 100 per cent victory of the party at all levels.

While appealing for collective votes from all electorate, the chairman assured that victory for Buhari and el-Rufa'i was a victory for all Nigerians, hence the need for all to join the vanguard train.

Idris said: "During our electioneering campaign, we made some promises in different wards and by the grace of Almighty Allah we are here to fulfill the promise.

"Almighty Allah in His infinite mercies has enable us make adequate provision for the award of many important contracts; we have been able to curtail the usual siphoning of money from the treasury."

Ibrahim charged the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the projects in a qualitative manner.

"I want to use this medium to call on our people to be vigilant by supervising the work and report to the council any contractor doing the wrong thing because we cannot be everywhere.

"I want to assure our people that we will ensure prudent management of their resources, together we shall move Zaria local government to the next level of development," he assured.

Ibrahim recalled that the previous administration of the state denied the council chairmen the opportunity to serve people better.

He, however, appreciated el-Rufa'i for giving local councils the freedom and autonomy to execute meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the lives of common people.

The APC chairman in Zaria Local Government, Alhaji Abdu Ringo, urged the benefiting communities to cooperate with the contractors to ensure speedy completion and quality jobs.

The party chairman also appealed to the electorate to vote APC candidates at all levels, assuring that it is the only option to sustain the democratic dividends being enjoyed in their areas.

In their separate responses, the community leaders appreciated Zaria local government council for fulfilling its campaign promises.

The community leaders promised to disappoint re-elect Buhari, whom they described as honest, promising and hope for the Nigerian masses.

The projects included construction of primary schools, construction of culverts and electrification among others. (NAN)