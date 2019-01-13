Sierra Leone: Ethiopia, Sierra Leone Keen to Strengthen Ties

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Sierra Leone have expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral and diplomatic ties, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen led a delegation for a two-day working visit this week to Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Vice-President of Sierra Leone warmly welcomed the Ethiopian delegation which included Ministers as well as senior government officials.

The visit aims to boost and enhance the bilateral and diplomatic ties between the two friendly countries in a myriad of sectors including mining, education, health, tourism, aviation and real-state, according to the statement.

During the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke exchanged views with President of Sierra Leone Julis Maada Bio on ways of consolidating the relationship in all domains of cooperation in a spirit of mutual benefits.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for cooperation in various sectors.

Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa, known for the white-sand beaches lining the Freetown Peninsula.