13 January 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Sierra Leone: Ethiopia, Sierra Leone Keen to Strengthen Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Sierra Leone have expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral and diplomatic ties, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen led a delegation for a two-day working visit this week to Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Vice-President of Sierra Leone warmly welcomed the Ethiopian delegation which included Ministers as well as senior government officials.

The visit aims to boost and enhance the bilateral and diplomatic ties between the two friendly countries in a myriad of sectors including mining, education, health, tourism, aviation and real-state, according to the statement.

During the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke exchanged views with President of Sierra Leone Julis Maada Bio on ways of consolidating the relationship in all domains of cooperation in a spirit of mutual benefits.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for cooperation in various sectors.

Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa, known for the white-sand beaches lining the Freetown Peninsula.

Sierra Leone

Bike Rider Testifies in Former FTC Principal's Murder Trial

Abu Bakarr Kargbo, a commercial motorbike rider (okada) in the eastern part of Freetown, yesterday (Tuesday 15th… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.