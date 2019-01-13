South Africa: CAF Mourns South Africa Legend Masinga

"He was a great player and one of the best among his generation. South African football has been left with a huge vacuum," these were the words of CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, upon hearing the death of Phil Masinga.

Masinga passed away on Sunday, 13 January 2019, in Johannesburg after a protracted illness. He was 49.

Nicknamed 'Chippa', he was a key cog of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 on home soil. He also played at the FIFA World Cup in 1998 in France.

"On behalf of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, and the entire African football family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the bereaved family. Our thoughts are with them in this difficult moment," Baffoe added.

Masinga had a stellar career with stints in England, Switzerland, Italy and United Arab Emirates.