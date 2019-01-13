South Africa: 23 Limpopo Church Members Arrested for Violent Infighting

Police in Limpopo have arrested 23 members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) after fierce in-fighting, which saw an assortment of weapons including petrol bombs being confiscated.

The violence among rival groups in the church broke out on Saturday at Danisani village in the Mapela area outside Mokopane following alleged long-standing differences over the leadership of the institution.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said two church members were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Several vehicles parked on the church's premises were also damaged.

Ngoepe said the arrested group are between the ages of 14 and 23.

They face charges of public violence, assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and malicious damage to property.

"During the arrest, the police confiscated more than 20 petrol bombs, one knife, 4 big sticks and a 5l container."

The suspects are expected to appear in Mokerong Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, condemned the behavior of the church members.

"We urge religious groups and all community members to settle their differences in a peaceful and legal manner rather than indulging in acts of violence," Ledwaba said.

