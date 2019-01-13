Nigeria: Senator Whose Rice Truck Killed Many Speaks

A Nigerian senator whose hired truck killed many persons Saturday night in an accident said the rice being conveyed was meant for his constituents for Christmas and New Year celebration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a truck belonging to Dangote industries,carrying rice tagged with the senator, Tayo Alasoadura's re-election campaign stickers, killed residents and students of Ekiti State University after its break failed.

Bags of rice and other food are usually used as campaign materials in Nigeria. They are given to party supporters and potential voters to secure their votes.

The lawmaker currently represents Ondo Central at the National Assembly.

Official casualty from the accident is yet to be announced, but witnesses said at least 45 people may have been killed.

The News Agency of Nigeria has, however, reported 15 deaths.

Mr Alasoadura's media aide, Dayo Joseph, said the rice was meant for constituents to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

"The said rice was purchased from a Rice Mill in Kebbi State to patronise/encourage our local production of rice.

"It was actually meant for my constituents to enjoy Christmas/New year celebration as part of my (senator's) love gift in the spirit of the season but the delivery was delayed till now.

"Our prayers are with the victims and I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed ones and the fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss while I also wish the injured ones quick recovery and return to their normal activities," he said.