Nigeria: Saraki Accuses APC of Unleashing Thugs On His Supporters

Photo: The Guardian

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki Sunday said his family home in Agbaji, Ilorin, was attacked by thugs loyal to "a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state."

An aide to the Senate president said two persons were shot by the thugs "escorted by Police Officers."

"As of 2:15 pm, two people have been shot and more than 20 cars destroyed in the Agbaji compound alone," Wale Bakare who is a legislative aide to Saraki said.

Saraki, on Friday, accused the Nigerian police of giving protection to political thugs who attacked his supporters in some areas of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital city, including the same Agbaji that he said was attacked on Sunday.

"The decision to attack people and properties in my family ancestral compound is a direct affront and attack on my person," Saraki said on Friday.

"Whatever signal these APC elements with the support from the police believe they are sending is definitely sinister and uncivilized," he added.

Kwara State governor Ahmed Abdulfattah said he was "disturbed" by the Sunday violence. Although the governor did not point an accusing finger at APC, he said all persons concerned must avoid actions "that can rupture peace of our state and threaten its security."

Reacting to Saraki's accusation on Saturday, the Nigerian police said it did not receive any complaint or report of violence as "claimed by the Senate President".

"The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that all the allegations in the statement of the Senate President are incorrect, misleading and false," police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said in a statement.

"The Nigeria Police Force did not give any protection to any political thug or shield any APC thug to go to family quarters of the Senate President in Agbaji, Ilorin and vandalize houses, shops and inflict wounds with a machete on three people as claimed by the Senate President," he added.