Nigeria: Seun Kuti Says His Father Would Have Been Nigeria's President If Alive

Son of Legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun, was a guest on TVC where he spoke on his relationship with his baby mama Yeide, the state of the Nation, the Nigerian music industry and his late father, Fela.

Seun was asked why he is now quick to respond to anyone who says anything about his father online. Responding, he said I will not stand by and watch anyone bastardize his legacy. Everybody wants to smoke marijuana, chase plenty of girls.

For those reasons you think you are Fela... .No!".

Asked if his father would have supported any political party today if he were alive, Seun said.

"If my father was alive today, he would be president of Nigeria." Fela died in 1997.