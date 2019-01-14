Nigeria: Moses to Get £130k Offer From Fernebahce

Chelsea winger, Victor Moses is bound to be tempted all the way by Fernebahce of Turkey, as the Istanbul-based side are ready to meet his £130,000 weekly pay package.

It was gathered that, while Moses feels inclined to snub Fernebahce's offer and remain in England, the former Super Eagles star will find a six-month package worth £3.38m quite alluring.

The hefty offer has now spurred confidence among top shots at Fenerbahce that Moses will jettison all rival baits in England and sign for the Turkish Super Lig club instead of the others.

The offer becomes inevitable, as Moses prefers joining a modest club in the English Premier League, because he wants to be close to his family in England.

With equally exciting offers coming his way from Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Cardiff City, Fenerbahce know they have to virtually break the bank to get the enterprising winger.