Nigeria: Ekiti Wants Military to Review Withdrawal of Soldiers' Checkpoints

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Government has called on the military to rejig its strategy to tackle and curtail various security challenges in thecountry, stressing the need for the review of withdrawal of soldiers from checkpoints on major roads across the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi made the call yesterday at a special church service to mark this year's Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Government House Chapel, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He urged the military to look for more alternative means of stopping men of the underworld from perpetrating their nefarious activities.

Egbeyemi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, in Ado Ekiti noted that the spate of kidnapping in Ekiti increased after the withdrawal of military personnel from checkpoints across the state.

Responding to the remarks of the Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army 323 Artillery Regiment, Akure, Brig.-Gen. James Ataguba, the

deputy governor said , "the soldiers were withdrawn from checkpoints to more fluid areas to enable them respond swiftly to any case of insecurity reported to them.

"The General was saying they removed them (armies) from the road, we know the impact of removing them from the road.

"I pray that you have a better alternative. Immediately you removed your men from the road the kidnappers started operating.

"Although we have been assured that the alternative you will provide will be far more better.

Alluding to the security measures obtainable in other countries, Egbeyemi urged them to take a cue from their strategies to rid the country of kidnappers and criminals.

"In Nigeria, the security system is not as it is abroad, you must have gone out to some of these countries. And those of us who have been to Britain, America and China, you must have seen military men in the market and everywhere watching over the people.

"We should imbibe the same spirit to make sure that we are safe. We need to keep Nigeria one by making sure they are safe."

The Deputy Governor emphasized on the need to remember the fallen heroes and take proper care of those presently serving in the military.

Earlier his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Ataguba said the effectiveness of the army would only be ascertained by the prompt information given to them by the citizenry.

Ataguba called on the people of the State to desist from shielding people of questionable characters and criminal elements in the society.