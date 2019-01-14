South Africa: Bus Carrying Schoolchildren Rolls Over in Laersdrift, Limpopo

One child has reportedly died when a bus carrying schoolchildren rolled on to its side on the R555 near Laersdrift, Limpopo, on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Specialised Investigation PSTT, the bus was travelling from Steelpoort to Middelburg when the accident happened.

It is unclear what led to the bus rolling over.

Netwerk24 quoted an unnamed sourced who confirmed the incident, saying that learners from HTS Middelburg were on the bus, among others.

The source could not confirm the death of a learner and police could not be reached for comment.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24