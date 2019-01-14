Nigeria: 35 Jostle for Lafia Emir Stool

No fewer than 35 persons from the five ruling houses in Lafia, are currently jostling for the vacant stool, checks by LEADERSHIP has revealed . The five ruling houses are Dunama, Umar Sanda, Musa- Gana, Jaji and Lamino.

Top contenders of the stool are Prince Musa Isa Mustapha Agwai, who is the first son of the late emir, who pledged 100% support to both the state government and the kingmakers, towards the selection process.

Other contenders are Sidi Bage, Aminu Yusuf, Isiaka Dauda, who is the present Madakin Lafia, Abdullahi Yusuf Musa, Abdullahi Agwai and Idris Yusuf Musa among several others.

Sources said the state government has promised not to interfere with the selection process and has vowed to give a level playing ground for the kingmakers to select a candidate of their choice.

Findings revealed that those jostling to occupy the vaccant stool have commenced subtle lobbying including visiting other influential emirs across the country to get their support.

Meanwhile, top northern emirs yesterday joined governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state to observe the three days prayers in honour of the late Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Mustapha Agwai I.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar and Shehu of Borno, led thousands of families, friends and associates of the late emir to observe the third day prayer for the repose of the soul of the deceased, at the palace in Lafia.

The prayer was performed by the Chief Imam of Lafia central mosque, Sheik Dahiru, among other prominent Islamic scholars.

It would be recalled that the late emir of Lafia, died on Thursday, last week but was buried on Friday.

The late Emir was until his death, a first traditional ruler who doubles as the Chairman, Nasarawa state Council of Chiefs.

He died at the age of 84, after 44 years of exemplary leadership, which ushered in peace and unity among citizens of Lafia, Nasarawa state and the country at large.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, while expressing his profound gratitude to those that made it to the 3 days prayers, described the late Emir as a man of peace, unity and stability.

He added that his demise has left a huge vacuum that would not be easily filled by a successor, as according to him, the late emir was an embodiment of a revered traditional ruler who availed himself at all required moment to give government the helping hand that would ensure progress.

"The death of the late Emir Agwai was a personal loss, for I have lost a father, a teacher and a mentor who has guided my every footstep since I became Governor in 2011" Al-Makura said.