Zimbabwe: 13 in Court for Attacking Police On Patrol in CBD

Photo: The Standard

Zimbabwe police patrolling in the country capital city, Harare.

THIRTEEN people suspected to be part of a gang that attacked police officers on patrol in Harare's Central Business District have appeared in court. Blessing Mwale (30), Sakina Musaraure (30), Thulani Mpofu (38), Raymond Maratu (39), Tawanda Murerekwa (32), Benedict Gova (34), Liberty Mutasa (18), Tafadzwa Chanetsa (23), Gilbert Chinyora (28), Shelton Moyo (32), Trymore Folani (24), Mathew Time (24) and Wellington Tshuma (31) were charged with public violence when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba last week.

They were granted $100 bail and ordered to reside at their given addresses.

They were also warned not to interfere with witnesses and to report once every week at their nearest police stations.

In granting them bail, Mrs Mashamba said the State had failed to provide sufficient proof linking the accused persons to the offence.

"The State is only making bald assertions which are not clear on who committed the offence," she said.

Prosecutor Mr Sabastian Mutizirwa had opposed bail. He argued that the suspects had committed a serious offence and should therefore approach the High Court for such an application.

"The accused persons committed a serious offence which attracts a custodial sentence," said Mr Mutizirwa.

It is alleged that on Thursday last week, 10 police officers were patrolling the Central Business District in a Mazda B1800.

The court heard that at the intersection of Nkwame Nkrumah Avenue and First Street, the police were confronted by a riotous mob who threw stones and bricks at them.

As a result of the attack, the police vehicle was extensively damaged. They were positively identified and arrested at the scene.