Eritrea: Police Conducts Annual Activity Assessment Meeting

Asmara — Eritrean Police held annual activity assessment meeting on 10 January at the Selam Hall in the premises of the Eritrean Police Headquarters.

Speaking at the even, Col. Mehari Tsegai, Commander of the Eritrean Police, said that the Eritrean Police with all challenges and shortcomings has executed commendable activity in ensuring peace and security of citizens.

Indicating that the opening of the borders between Eritrea and Ethiopia with all its positive sides has also challenges, Col. Mehari said that commendable effort is being exerted in cooperation with the public.

At the meeting reports were presented including activities of Police Traffic, criminal investigation, control of natural calamities, promotion and information, relations between police and the public, lost and found money and property, police response to emergency calls, integration between police and persecutors, courts and other public institutions, control of under age alcohol consumption, and other issues relevant to police activities.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

At the event various prices were handed over to members of police for outstanding duty performance and other individuals for their cooperation in preventing crimes.