Namibia: Citizens Suffer First Defeat Against Tigers

TIGERS moved up to eighth position on the log with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Citizens on Thursday evening.

After a dull first half, Tigers' veteran striker Muna Katupose opened the scoring midway through the second half, while two goals in four minutes by Terdius Uiseb sealed their victory.

It was Citizens's first defeat of the season, but they remain fourth on the log on 11 points, while Tigers is one of three teams just behind on 10 points.

Citizens gave a good account of themselves in the first half with Bernard Goagoseb looking sharp in midfield and creating some chances but their forwards hardly troubled Tigers' defence.

Tigers also seldom troubled Citizens keeper Jonas Matheus but towards the end of the first half he brought off a fine double save from Stanley Llewellyn and a rebound shot from Samba Philemon.

Katupose eventually broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when he ran on to a long upfield clearance by Tigers captain Rehabeam Mbange that caught Citizens' defence napping and volleyed the ball into an empty net.

Tigers stepped up the tempo and two goals in four minutes by Uiseb put them well in charge.

He first cut inside from the right wing to beat Matheus with a fine shot into the left hand corner, and then latched onto a fine through-ball to beat the outrushing Matheus and tap the ball into an empty net.

Citizens hardly threatened from then on and Tigers held on for a comfortable victory.

Mighty Gunners, meanwhile, regained the top spot on the log when they played to a goalless draw against Life Fighters in the Otjiwarongo derby on Friday night.

The result sees them moving up to 17 points, although second placed Black Africa on 16 points, had a match in hand.

In another NPL match on Friday night, Okahandja United held Tura Magic to a goalless draw at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Nampa reports that it was a match of two halves, as Magic started off brightly with captain Oswaldo Xamseb shooting wide as early as the fourth minute.

Magic striker Junius Theophilus miscontrolled a great pass from Baloyi Tsandib with only the keeper to beat in the eighth minute, before heading the ball wide two minutes later.

Theophilus then turned provider when he made a great solo run on the right flank before squaring the ball for the on-rushing David Omseb, whose snap shot hit the side netting.

Okahandja created a few chances of their own, with Lorenzo Madjiedt shooting over the crossbar following a mistake by Tsandib in the 20th minute.

The move was replicated by his teammate Uaondjavure Nakambare 10 minutes later, with his effort going wildly over the bar following a pass from captain Marco van Wyk, to leave the teams tied goalless at halftime.

The second half saw a much-improved performance by Okahandja following the introduction of Gerland Kaengurora.

He added pace to his side's attack, causing all sorts of trouble for left back Tsandib, who was eventually red carded in the 77th minute for two yellow cards.

With the one-man advantage, Okahandja pushed forward, sensing a win, and had the ball cleared off the line by Erasmus Ikeinge in the 80th minute, before Innocent Tembo of Magic headed over from a free kick three minutes later.

The last piece of action saw Joseph Kuugongelwa shooting wide as Magic seemed content to play defensive football for the latter stages of the match.

The draw sees the two teams retaining their log positions, with Magic seventh on 10 points after eight matches and Okahandja 14th with five points from eight matches.