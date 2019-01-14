Southern Africa: SADC Calls for a Recount and Negotiations for a Government of National Unity in DRC

analysis

An appeal by the Southern African Development Community indicates doubt over the integrity of the disputed Democratic Republic of Congo presidential poll.

The Southern African Development Community -- with South Africa's evident support -- has called on the political leaders of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to consider negotiating a government of national unity to resolve the impasse over the disputed 30 December 2019 elections.

The move comes as a surprise as until now SADC -- representing 16 states of southern Africa including the DRC and South Africa -- had appeared to back the DRC's handling of the elections.

The DRC electoral authority CENI announced that Felix Tshisekedi of the UDPS had won the presidential elections, with Martin Fayulu of the Lamuku coalition coming in second and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the preferred candidate of outgoing President Joseph Kabila, coming in third.

However, Zambian President Edgar Lungu, chairperson of SADC's Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, seemed to call these results into question on Sunday when he proposed a government of national unity of all the main parties and also called for a recount of the vote.

In a statement -- later reissued by South Africa's Department of International Relations and...