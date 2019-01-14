Mozambique: U.S. Wants Drug Baron Arrested in Mozambique

Maputo — The United States has issued an arrest warrant against a Pakistani citizen, Tanveer Ahmed, resident in Mozambique, but wanted in the US on charges of drug trafficking.

According to a report on Mozambique Television (TVM) an international arrest warrant was issued by a court in Texas on 21 December. Four people were named on the warrant, including Tanveer Ahmed, who was said to be living in the southern Mozambican city of Matola.

Ahmed has been in difficulties with the Mozambican authorities too, and was arrested last year in the northern province of Cabo Delgado on drug charges.

But, to the obvious annoyance of the Public Prosecutor's Office a court in the provincial capital, Pemba, acquitted him on Wednesday, on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

This comes as a surprise since, in October, the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) announced that Ahmed, two Tanzanians and a Kenyan had been arrested in possession of 34 kilos of cocaine and about two kilos of hashish.

"In collaboration with the other defence and security forces, SERNIC has been monitoring this group, and we were able to arrest them red-handed in Cabo Delgado province", said SERNIC spokesperson, Leonardo Simbine.

Police investigations, he continued, led to the conclusion that the Pakistani was in charge of the group. Simbine said he was a drug baron who operated throughout southern Africa, and was wanted in several countries in the region.

Despite the acquittal, the Cabo Delgado authorities have no intention of releasing Ahmed. "We have received an international arrest warrant issued by the United States", Cabo Delgado attorney Armando Wilson told reporters. "And we are now working with the court to execute this international warrant".

So Ahmed remains detained in Pemba, while the prosecutors try to persuade the court that he should be deported. "It is up to us to comply with the warrant", said Wilson. "I wouldn't like to say what will happen with regard to subsequent steps, since there are rules of international law which should be observed".