Western Sahara: Sahrawi Delegation Participates in Inauguration of Venezuelan President

Caracas — A high-level Sahrawi delegation led by Minister Delegate in charge of Latin America and the Caribbean, Mansour Omar, participated Friday in the inauguration ceremony of Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, for a second term.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Sahrawi delegation had several meetings with Venezuelan officials and international delegations participating in the event, where they were informed of the latest developments related to Sahrawi issue and the UN peace process for the decolonization of Western Sahara.

The minister was accompanied by Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Venezuela, Mohamed Salem Daha.