Gambia: Soldiers On Trial Admitted in Military Clinic

Two serving members of the Gambia Armed Force standing trial on charges of mutiny before a Court Martial, are currently admitted at the military clinic at Yundum barracks.

According to military sources, warrant officer class 1 (WOC1) Sulayman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, are suffering from some medical issues. Asked to shed light on their condition, the source refused to give details about the state of health of the duo as these are medical issues being taken care of by the GAF MRS clinic.

Sources said family members of warrant officer class 1 (WOC1) Sulayman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, have been allowed access to their loved ones.

On Thursday 10 January, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the admission of the said officers. He said the reason why the two are kept at MRS is to ensure that they monitor their medical conditions. "Yes, they have some medical issues. We admitted them there for medical supervision by GAF, because they are still under our responsibility. So whatever happens, our facilities are able to take of that," he explained.

The men are charged with incitement to mutiny, conspiracy to commit mutiny and endeavor to persuade members of GAF to take part in mutiny, at the Court martial in Yundum Barracks.