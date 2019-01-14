11 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Soldiers On Trial Admitted in Military Clinic

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Two serving members of the Gambia Armed Force standing trial on charges of mutiny before a Court Martial, are currently admitted at the military clinic at Yundum barracks.

According to military sources, warrant officer class 1 (WOC1) Sulayman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, are suffering from some medical issues. Asked to shed light on their condition, the source refused to give details about the state of health of the duo as these are medical issues being taken care of by the GAF MRS clinic.

Sources said family members of warrant officer class 1 (WOC1) Sulayman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, have been allowed access to their loved ones.

On Thursday 10 January, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the admission of the said officers. He said the reason why the two are kept at MRS is to ensure that they monitor their medical conditions. "Yes, they have some medical issues. We admitted them there for medical supervision by GAF, because they are still under our responsibility. So whatever happens, our facilities are able to take of that," he explained.

The men are charged with incitement to mutiny, conspiracy to commit mutiny and endeavor to persuade members of GAF to take part in mutiny, at the Court martial in Yundum Barracks.

Gambia

A Deeper Look At Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) opened this week in the Gambia as part of an initiative to… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.