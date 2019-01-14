Gambia: Musa Cham Donates Learning, Medical Items to Schools, Hospitals

Musa Cham, the Councilor of London Corner Ward in the Kanifing Municipality, donated learning and medical items to Schools, Clinics and Hospitals during the weekend.

The donated items include thirty-nine tables, forty chairs, bed sheets, baby clothes and other medical items. The school and hospitals that benefited from this gesture include Serrekunda Basic Cycle School, Serrekunda and Sukuta Health Centres and the Serrekunda General Hospital.

Musa Cham who presented the materials to the beneficiaries, said as the representative of the people, he saw it as a necessity to give back to society; that he received the items from his Swedish counterparts.

"I am a native. I owe a lot to this community. I promised the electorate during my campaign that I will endeavour to support my Ward in all areas. This is why I will never forget them with the little I have," he said; that he will extend the same gesture to other Schools and health care facilities in the area.

"I will be distributing baby clothes in my ward this coming week. This kind and humanitarian gesture is from my Swedish counterparts. We have been doing this for the past ten years," he said.

Ramatoulie Camara, a Grade Five student in Serrekunda Lower Basic School, said anybody who supports students, is contributing to nation building.

"We are the future leaders of this nation and supporting us, is supporting the nation," she said.