South Africa: Shooting Incident Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Athlone — One man was killed and two others injured this evening following a shooting incident on 8th Avenue in Athlone, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

On closer inspection, paramedics found that one man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead by Life Healthcare.

Two other men were tended to by paramedics on scene. One man had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and buttocks, leaving him in a serious condition, while the other man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

Both men were treated for their injuries and were provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, both patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.