Africa: Bantu Relishes Rangers Test

Bantu coach James Madidilane is confident his side will rise to the occasion when they host Nigeria's Enugu Rangers in the first leg tie of the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs scheduled for Setsoto Stadium in Maseru on Sunday.

The second leg will be played in the West African country on January 20th.

The Lesotho champions will be looking to write a new chapter of their history by beating the Nigerian giants to boost their chances of qualifying for the group stage.

Bantu were automatically relegated to the Confederations Cup after losing 5-2 on aggregate to AS VITA Club in the last round of the CAF Champions League.

They had become the first Lesotho side in almost two decades to make it past the preliminary round of the Champions League having knocked-out Township Rollers of Botswana.

"We wanted to make it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, but that did not work out and we have another opportunity in the Confederations Cup," Madidilane said.

"It was a bit of history for us to become the first team from Lesotho to get past the preliminary round in almost 20-years, but I feel this team should have achieved more.

"We know that Rangers are a tough side, but we have the home ground advantage in the first leg match and should make good use of it because it's going to be very tough when we go to Nigeria.

"The big motivation for us will be to make it to the group stage and make our country proud."

Bantu wade into the first leg tie with a clean bill of health.