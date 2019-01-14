11 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Henchir Tella Terrorist Attack - 41 Death Sentences

Tunis/Tunisia — The criminal chamber specialising in terrorist cases at the Tunis Court of First Instance issued 42 verdicts, including 41 death sentences in the case of the attack on soldiers in Henchir Talla in the governorate of Kasserine on July 16, 2014, TAP learned on Friday evening from Spokesman of the Court Sofiene Selliti.

"The Chamber sentenced two accused under arrest to the death penalty and 50 years' imprisonment and a third accused to 7 years' imprisonment," he said.

The spokesman said that the other 39 fugitive defendants were sentenced to death penalties, life imprisonment and 50 years' imprisonment.

The terrorist group had carried out an attack on 16 July 2014 against two national army posts in Henchir Tella in the governorate of Kasserine, killing 15 military personnel and injuring 20 others.

