Tunis/Tunisia — C.Africain were defeated by CS Constantine of Algeria (0-1), at a CAF Champions League Group C Day-1 game played Friday in Sousse.

The goal of the victory of the Constantine club was scored by Abderraouf Belkhir in the 89.

The second game of the group will take place on Saturday between TP Mazembe (DRC) and Al Ismaily SC (EGY).

On the second day, scheduled for 18 and 19 January, the C. Africain team will play Al Ismaily SC and CS Constantine will host TP Mazembe.