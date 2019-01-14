12 January 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Thousands to Throng ANC Manifesto Launch

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njabulo Mkhize

Durban — MORE than 85,000 African National Congress (ANC) followers are expected to throng Moses Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu Natal (KZN) as the ruling party launches its election manifesto on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will inaugurate this year's election campaign in which ANC is tipped to resoundingly win the polls set for May by more than 60 percent margin.

Whilst ANC would content with stiff election competition from rivals Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters EFF), it is the new administration of Ramaphosa's fight against corruption that will entice neutrals to vote on their corner as opposed to former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, who was linked to the corrupt cartels of the Gupta family that allegedly captured state entities to siphon billions of Rands had to be recalled before his second term expiry to rescue the liberation movement from defeat.

Already opinion organisations such as Ipsos have already tipped ANC to convincingly win the 2019 election by 61% score sheet whilst opposition parties share the remainder.

Saturday's launch of the party manifesto will be hinged upon expropriation of white owned land without compensation in order to redistribute the natural resource to its rightful black owners.

Among other key issues will include tackling of unemployment, which is hovering above 27%, crime and racism in the country.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.