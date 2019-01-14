South Africa: Thousands to Throng ANC Manifesto Launch

Durban — MORE than 85,000 African National Congress (ANC) followers are expected to throng Moses Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu Natal (KZN) as the ruling party launches its election manifesto on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will inaugurate this year's election campaign in which ANC is tipped to resoundingly win the polls set for May by more than 60 percent margin.

Whilst ANC would content with stiff election competition from rivals Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters EFF), it is the new administration of Ramaphosa's fight against corruption that will entice neutrals to vote on their corner as opposed to former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, who was linked to the corrupt cartels of the Gupta family that allegedly captured state entities to siphon billions of Rands had to be recalled before his second term expiry to rescue the liberation movement from defeat.

Already opinion organisations such as Ipsos have already tipped ANC to convincingly win the 2019 election by 61% score sheet whilst opposition parties share the remainder.

Saturday's launch of the party manifesto will be hinged upon expropriation of white owned land without compensation in order to redistribute the natural resource to its rightful black owners.

Among other key issues will include tackling of unemployment, which is hovering above 27%, crime and racism in the country.