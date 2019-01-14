13 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa, Zuma Bromance May Have Won KZN, but It's Imperilled the Battle Against State Capture

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Ramaphosa and Zuma appeared on several public panels during the week in what has been called a bromance. The former president will also be appointed to an Elders Council to advise Ramaphosa. But has the incumbent president lost face and lost ground in his identity as an anti-corruption leader by cosying up to Zuma?

News reports on Sunday suggested that because President Cyril Ramaphosa was not booed in the week of election campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal, it is no longer a no-go zone for him as it has been since his election in February. This is interpreted as a victory.

The power-punch province, which until recently had the highest number of ANC members, is now behind Ramaphosa, say party pundits. The governing party engineered a détente with former president Jacob Zuma, who ended the week campaigning for the party when there were previous fears that he was plotting a breakaway with a powerful faction in the party.

The two appeared on several public panels during the week in what has been called a bromance. The former president will also be appointed to an Elders Council to advise Ramaphosa. But has the incumbent president lost face and lost ground in his identity...

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.