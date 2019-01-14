South Africa: Ramaphosa, Zuma Bromance May Have Won KZN, but It's Imperilled the Battle Against State Capture

analysis

Ramaphosa and Zuma appeared on several public panels during the week in what has been called a bromance. The former president will also be appointed to an Elders Council to advise Ramaphosa. But has the incumbent president lost face and lost ground in his identity as an anti-corruption leader by cosying up to Zuma?

News reports on Sunday suggested that because President Cyril Ramaphosa was not booed in the week of election campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal, it is no longer a no-go zone for him as it has been since his election in February. This is interpreted as a victory.

The power-punch province, which until recently had the highest number of ANC members, is now behind Ramaphosa, say party pundits. The governing party engineered a détente with former president Jacob Zuma, who ended the week campaigning for the party when there were previous fears that he was plotting a breakaway with a powerful faction in the party.

The two appeared on several public panels during the week in what has been called a bromance. The former president will also be appointed to an Elders Council to advise Ramaphosa. But has the incumbent president lost face and lost ground in his identity...