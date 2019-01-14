South Africa: They Came for the Speech and Stayed for the Beach

analysis

Most of the 80,000 foot soldiers that filled out Moses Mabhida Stadium for the ANC rally on Saturday were more interested in what the ANC could do for them than what the party's leaders are doing to each other.

Near gale force winds on Durban's North Beach ruffled the palm trees and bushes, but could not blow away the shrieking army of yellow T-shirts in the choppy waves. They were ANC supporters finding refreshment in the water after travelling in overnight buses to be there. Many came from other provinces such as Gauteng and the Free State to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa make promises ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Trust Deputy President DD Mabuza's election fleet to ruin their fun. Mabuza isn't called The Cat for nothing. There was not to be a repeat of the embarrassing 2016 local government manifesto launch in Port Elizabeth, where no amount of hot air could spin the World Cup stadium there even half full, so gatvol were the locals of former president Jacob Zuma.

So just before 8 am on Saturday, an ANC-branded Ford Ranger double cab bakkie - bought by businessman Robert Gumede - pulled up and directed its speakers...