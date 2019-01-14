South Africa: Jacob Zuma - State Capture's Number One Suspect

analysis

Former President Zuma leads the pack of implicated parties at the State Capture inquiry while 12 current and former Cabinet ministers who served in his administration have also been issued with official notices that they have a case to answer in one of South Africa's biggest post-apartheid scandals.

Former President Jacob Zuma has been fingered for alleged wrongdoing by witness testimony at the State Capture Commission more than any other party -- including his friends, the Dubai-based Guptas.

The commission's rapidly growing record confirms that Zuma has thus far garnered the highest number of individual 3.3 notices -- this is an official document served on those implicated by witness testimony.

An audit of proceedings between August and November 2018 shows that the country's former number one is currently culprit number one, having been implicated by seven of the 15 non-institutional witnesses who have testified so far.

Those include current and former public enterprises ministers, Pravin Gordhan and Barbara Hogan, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and former mining minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

Allegations from their testimony that triggered those notices to Zuma include among other things, that:

He had put Nene under pressure during a State visit to Russia to sign an...