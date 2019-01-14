12 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: One Killed, Two Injured in Head-On Collision.

Johannesburg CBD — One man was killed and two others injured last night following a head-on collision between a front-loader and a light motor vehicle at the Main Reef and Denver Road intersection in Johannesburg CBD.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the front-loader and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road. Debris from the light motor vehicle was found spread across the scene.

On closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man lying trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was later declared dead.

Two other patients were assessed, treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

