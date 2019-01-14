South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Mitchells Plain With a Firearm and Tik

press release

To protect the community against criminals, Mitchells Plain members were doing crime prevention patrols on Saturday evening, 12 January 2019 at about 22:25 when they noticed a suspicious looking man walking in Lindsay Street, Eastridge. The suspect was stopped and searched and the members found in his possession a .22 Browning pistol. The suspect, a 19-year-old man was arrested.

In an unrelated incident on Friday afternoon, 11 January 2019 at about 17:35 members attached to the Mitchell's Plain Crime prevention unit conducted a search at a house in Arsenal Street, Tafelsig, after receiving an anonymous tip off that drugs were being stored at the house. Upon the members arrival they searched the premises and they saw how the suspect tried to flush 51 small packets of tik down the toilet. The members managed to retrieve the tik and they arrested a 44-year-old woman.

Both suspects will appear on Monday, 14 January 2019 in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' Court on charges relating to possession of tik and possession of an unlicensed firearm.