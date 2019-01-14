Nigeria: Dana Air Introduces 'Mega Miles' Promo

Nigeria's domestic operator, Dana Air has launched a 'Mega Miles' promo to encourage its customers to book a return ticket and get miles good enough to get an upgrade from economy class to business class at no cost or pay for excess luggage using miles.

According to statement by the airline's Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, the offer is only for Dana miles members and the promo would run from February 1 to March 31, 2019.

Ezenwa said the promo entails guests to book return tickets on same reference within the period, quote their membership numbers when booking for miles to be credited within 24 hours.

"We are pleased to announce the introduction of Mega Miles promo. It is strictly a promo to encourage members of our frequent flyer program, to book return tickets to get Mega Miles, which can be explored for upgrade, exchanged for free tickets, pay for excess, and lots of other cash-saving benefits.

"This offer is also to encourage our guests to plan their trips, book return tickets to get massively rewarded for their membership and participation. Guests are advised to quote their membership numbers when booking. "We have also started rewarding our guests with N5,000 tickets in the ongoing Dana Air/ MMA2 travellers reward promo. This promo has seen the terminal record huge traffic and has also proven its capability to process good number of passengers with its ultra-modern facilities," he said.

The Dana Air spokesman added that to take advantage of the MMA2/ Dana Air travellers promo which is valid till August 2019, the airline's passengers are advised to fly Dana Air just four times from MMA2 to any of our destinations to get the 5th ticket at N5000 only.

"We believe in offering more for less and rewarding loyalty and this promo is just one of the ways to demonstrate our commitment," he said.

Dana Air recently bagged an award from an Akwa Ibom based group for its efficient service delivery, timely departures and for operating in accordance with global best practices. The airline is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.

Firm Rebrands, to Deepen Operations

Lagos-based integrated marketing communications agency, Nitro 121, formerly 141 Worldwide, has unveiled its new name and logo, promising better digital, creative and engagement for the clients and stakeholders.

Its Managing Director, Lampe Omoyele, said the new identity was an evolution aimed at achieving higher height, with major focus on teamwork high performance.

According to him, "Nitro 121 is a pit stop where brands and businesses come to and working with us their levels of performance improves. So, every brand and business that comes in touch with 121 to the pit stop that we would leave you performing better."

He stated that the 121 metaphor speaks about the higher level of connection with brands and consumers, adding, "In motorsports, a pit stop is where a racing vehicle stops in the pits during a race for refuelling, new tyres, repairs, mechanical adjustments, a driver change, as a penalty, or any combination of the above

"There is a high level of competition in the market place; the market is evolving and we cannot afford to be a dinosaur. What we are doing is thinking ahead of the scope, ahead of the market; so, why other people are still thinking about what to do, we are moving ahead of the scope."

He further stated that the agency had deepened its digital offerings by expanding the scope while recruiting some of the best hands in the industry: "We bring to the table a new dimension of digital marketing; we have one of the strongest team and one of the best digital marketing personnel in the country. We are bringing a new digital marketing strategy capabilities into the game."

On whether the agency was not stepping down its creative prowess by dropping from 141 to 121, he said, "think about it creatively and understand that we are a creative agency. Think about it and don't think about it as a mathematician. When you say 141, what does 141 means? 141 just mean. 'I am one for one person' but when we say 121, it is a greater level of connection; that is what it is."

Some of the offerings from the agency include brand management, strategy development, creative development, digital marketing, media buying and planning, audiovisual production and experiential marketing.

For creative development Omoyele, "We ideate when we create. Developing themes and stories that draw from concepts around us. Ensuring that a simple story is exactly that - simple. With simplicity we communicate a brand's strategic vision, ensuring that at the heart of brand communication is the business of connecting people to goods and services.

In the last 13 years, the agency has established its position as one of Nigeria's leading, award-winning agencies, with a diverse portfolio of local and international clients.

"The '121' in our name speaks not just to our one-to-one interaction with our clients but also our in-house interactions that isn't hierarchical, but is instead a friendly atmosphere where we do great work while having a ton of fun," he said.