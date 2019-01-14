Nigeria: Govt Has Repositioned NIMASA for Economic Growth, Says SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the federal government has repositioned the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for economic growth.

As a result, he said the Nigerian maritime industry had become more attractive to foreign investors under the watch of the current government.

Mustapha, according to a statement yesterday by NIMASA's Head of Corporate Communications, Isichei Osamgbi, said this at the NIMASA Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The SGF was said to have been represented by the Minister of Budget, Senator Udo Udoma.

He said, "The DG and his team and the board are doing well in NIMASA. They have transformed the organisation. I will also like to congratulate the Minister of Transportation because it is through his guidance and supervision that all these transformations have taken place. He is an action man, somebody that makes things happen."

In his address, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the maritime industry remained the backbone of international trade and that the Nigerian maritime sector had made remarkable achievements in the last two years.