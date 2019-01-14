Tunisia: Cold Snap - Several Ministers Entrusted By Youssef Chahed With Traveling to Affected Regions

Tunis/Tunisia — Following the cold and snowfall wave in the heights and some border regions of western Tunisia, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, appointed the Ministers of Agriculture, Local Affairs, Environment and Social Affairs to travel to Kasserine, Jendouba, El Kef and Siliana to supervise the distribution of heating equipment and other means to cope with the cold wave for the beneficiaries.

The ministers are also tasked with monitoring the immediate implementation of the programme ordered by the Prime Minister during his last visit to the Meshraoua region in Aid Drahem in order to improve the housing of 1,000 poor families in Jendouba, Kasserine, El Kef and Siliana.

According to a statement issued by the Press, Communication and Culture Office of the Prime Ministry, Youssef Chahed ordered the regional disaster commissions to sit permanently and the governors and delegates to make every effort to assist needy families living in mountains and difficult to access areas and to make means of transport to regional hospitals available to people with disabilities and people with chronic diseases.

The PM also instructed the Ministry of Interior, Civil Protection Services and the Ministry of Equipment to provide heavy equipment to clear snow, facilitate traffic and coordinate with the relevant services at central and regional level to clear roads and runways, where appropriate, the statement said.

He also recommended that the Ministry of Transport and the Meteorological Institute intensify the frequency of updated weather reports to reflect the latest developments in climate change.