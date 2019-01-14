11 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Growth Rate in Tunisia Projected to Stand At 2.9 Percent in 2019 (WB)

Tunis/Tunisia — The growth rate in Tunisia is expected to stand at 2.9% in 2019 given the reforms undertaken and the pick-up in tourism flows, said a recent World Bank report. Growth rates of 3.4% and 3.6% are projected in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

An abundant harvest and an environment conducive to the expansion of tourism helped stimulate growth in Tunisia in 2018, which the Global Economic Prospects report said, stood at 2.6%.

The World Bank also said the high levels of foreign currency debt in some oil-importing countries, such as Tunisia, suggest they would probably suffer from a sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar.

